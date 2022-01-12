The son of a ‘lovely couple’ pays a heartfelt tribute to his mother and father, who were discovered dead in their flat.

The son of a “lovely couple” pays a heartfelt tribute after his mother and father were discovered dead in their flat.

The bodies of Stephen McLachlan, 37, and Lisa Gilchrist, 38, were discovered on Monday at the Paisley property, and their deaths are still being investigated.

When the grim discovery was made at 6.55pm on Paisley’s Espedair Street, a police cordon was erected, according to the Daily Record.

Family members paid tribute to the “lovely couple” on social media, prompting more inquiries.

On social media, their son posted a photo of Stephen and Lisa, expressing his love for both of them.

“RIP, mum and dad,” he wrote.

I can’t believe it hasn’t hit me yet.

I adore you both more than you’ll ever realize.

“I will always love you both.”

“So sad to hear my young cousin and his girlfriend Lisa Gilchrist have passed away,” said cousin Annemarie Mcnally.

“At this sad time, I’m thinking of my family.”

“May God bless you.”

“I struggled with this to be honest, as I didn’t know what I wanted to say,” Elaine Lockhart continued, “but quite simply, I love you and can’t believe you’re gone.”

“I always say our childhood was golden because we all had each other, and you are a part of some of my best memories, which I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“I hope you’re safe in your daddy’s arms again, and that you and your loving partner Stephen will always be at peace.”

“Always keeping an eye on your handsome boy.”

My thoughts are with both families, particularly my aunt Tega and your son.

Lisa Chilchrist, you’ll always be my wee cousin.”

“Heartbreaking,” wrote another friend.

Lisa and Stephen, you can rest easy.

When I lived in Park Lane, my neighbors were wonderful.

“I’m so sorry for your poor little boy.

“It’s breaking my heart.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the property on Monday and that the Procurator Fiscal will be notified.

“Officers were called to a property on Espedair Street in Paisley at 6.55pm on January 10 following the deaths of a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man,” a force spokesperson said.

“The deaths are being investigated as unexplained.”

“In due course, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”