The South African corruption inquiry has released a report on’state capture’ that covers the Zuma era.

During President Jacob Zuma’s nearly decade in office, the commission looked into allegations of widespread corruption.

JOHANNESBURG

The recently released “State Capture Inquiry” report, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will lay the groundwork for greater transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in the country.

At the seat of government in Pretoria, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chairman of the “State Capture” commission, handed over the first volume of the report to Ramaphosa.

Hundreds of witnesses testified before Zondo, detailing how the state was taken over by Zuma’s business associates and friends, particularly the powerful Gupta family, who allegedly took control of most state operations and finances.

“It’s been a long and arduous four years for the commission, and in just a few days, on Jan.

“On September 9, we will have completed four years since the commission was announced,” Zondo said at the handover of the first volume of the report, which found that private interests played a significant role in decision-making during Zuma’s tenure.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that the commission’s findings and recommendations not only represent a decisive break with past corrupt practices, but also lay the groundwork for greater transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within all state institutions and across society,” Ramaphosa said as he received the report.

The president will receive the second part of the report by the end of January, and the third and final volume by the end of February.

The first volume of the report, which was released on Tuesday, is divided into three sections that discuss how the state-owned South African Airways and its affiliated companies were managed, as well as how the Gupta-owned New Age newspaper benefited from government advertisements and the topic of public procurement in South Africa.