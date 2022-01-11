The Southern African Development Community (SADC) applauds Mozambique’s peace efforts.

The Southern African Development Community applauds Mozambique’s peace efforts.

The security situation in Cabo Delgado is improving, according to South African President Jacob Zuma, allowing internally displaced people to return home.

The extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) began on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital, to review the bloc’s mission in Mozambique and renew its commitment.

Last June, the SADC countries agreed to send troops to Mozambique to assist in the fight against an insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has killed thousands of people since 2017.

Significant progress has been made since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation.

“Security in Cabo Delgado is improving, allowing some internally displaced people to return to their homes and resume their normal lives,” he said.

He claimed that the mission’s efforts, in collaboration with Mozambican forces, had resulted in the creation of safe passage, allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered to those affected by terror activities.

“I’d like to express my gratitude and praise for SAMIM’s work on the ground.

“I also appreciate and commend member states that have contributed financially and by deploying personnel and equipment to this effort,” he said.

Despite the gains, Ramaphosa stated that the mission had suffered casualties.

He expressed the bloc’s condolences to the governments of Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, and South Africa for the deaths of their “brave sons” in the line of duty.

SADC will remember their contributions to regional peace and security for the rest of their lives, he said.

The South African leader said the bloc cannot let its guard down because there is still a lot of ground to cover in the regional force’s work.

Terrorism, he said, cannot be allowed to thrive in any part of our region because it will undo the stability and progress that the SADC has made over the past four decades.

South African, Tanzanian, and Botswana troops make up the majority of the SADC mission.

In October, top officials met in Pretoria and agreed to extend the mission for another three months, until January, with the same mission of combating terrorism and violent extremism.

The mission’s next steps are expected to be clarified during the two-day Lilongwe meeting.