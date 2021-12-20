The S&P 500 is down 1.2 percent, joining the global stock market slump.

AP Business Writers STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J TROISE, and ALEX VEIGA

On Monday, Wall Street joined a worldwide sell-off in financial markets as investors fretted about the impact of the omicron variant, inflation, and other factors on the economy.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent, following similar declines in Europe and Asia.

After the price of US crude fell 3.7 percent on concerns that the newest coronanvirus variant could cause factories, airplanes, and drivers to burn less fuel, oil producer stocks led the way lower.

Omicron may be the most terrifying force on the scene, but it is far from alone.

Over the weekend, an influential senator said he could not support the US government’s proposed (dollar)2 trillion spending plan.

Markets are still digesting the Federal Reserve’s historic decision last week to reduce the amount of stimulus it is providing to the economy more quickly in response to rising inflation.

As of 3:22 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 496 points, or 1.4 percent, to 34,869 points.

Time is in Eastern Standard Time.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1 percent, while the DAX in Germany fell 1.9 percent and the Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 2.1 percent.

On the New York Stock Exchange, approximately four stocks fell for every one that rose.

In a report, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said, “Omicron threatens to rob Christmas.”

The stock market “prefers safety over unpleasant surprises.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once more, world leaders are debating whether to reintroduce restrictions on businesses and social interactions at a time when many people appear to be sick of them.

On Sunday, the Dutch government imposed a strict nationwide curfew, while a UK official said on Monday that he couldn’t guarantee no new restrictions would be imposed this week.

Because of “front-of-house staff shortages,” the Natural History Museum, one of London’s most popular attractions, will close for a week on Monday.

The White House press secretary said over the weekend that President Joe Biden will announce new steps on Tuesday, “while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated.”

