The Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament greets a new Turkish official.

Talant Mamytov, the speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament, met with and congratulated Mehmet Sureyya Er, a Turkish official who was recently appointed secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA).

According to a statement, Mamytov told Er, Turkey’s former ambassador to Tashkent, “We sincerely hope that as an experienced diplomat, you will make a significant contribution to strengthening parliamentary relations between TURKPA member states.”

In the context of TURKPA, the two also discussed relations between Turkish-speaking countries and the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

In the meantime, Er was met by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev.

Er briefed Kazakbayev on the activities planned for 2022, including the 11th TURKPA General Assembly Meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakbayev emphasized the importance of expanding TURKPA to include the parliaments of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary, while also emphasizing the need for Turkic states to continue working to realize the current potential of Turkish cooperation.

On September 10, TURKPA held its 10th plenary session.

Turkestan, the Turkic world’s spiritual capital, will host the event on February 28, 2021.

On November 1st, TURKPA was founded.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye signed an agreement on November 21, 2008.

