The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament will travel to Qatar for official talks.

On Tuesday, the speaker of Turkiye’s parliament traveled to Doha, Qatar.

Mustafa Sentop and a high-level delegation flew to Qatar from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will greet Sentop and his parliamentary delegation on Wednesday.

Sentop will meet with his counterpart, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, and Prime Minister and Interior Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani later.

He’ll also give a speech at the Doha Institute.

* Jeyhun Aliyev is the author of this piece.