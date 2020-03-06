The spectacular finalists of the Smithsonian Magazine annual photo contest

Above, in an image titled, Shields Strikes Back, Olympic champion Claressa Shields (right) meets Hanna Gabriels in a boxing match at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on June 22, 2018. Shields suffered a first-round knock-down by Gabriels – the first time that had happened in Shields’ career – but went on to win the match by unanimous decision. Shields is the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, and the first (male or female) to win a gold back-to-back in successive Olympic Games

Above, an image titled Novice in the Rays of a Temple. A young novice walking in the rays of a temple in Bagan, Myanmar, learning about the historical wall-paintings of the temple. He is one of the Buddhist novices learning Buddha’s teachings. He lives in an old monastery, near the old temple of Bagan, an ancient city recently named as an UNESCO World Heritage Site

Above, a photo titled, Nalumu, 35 Years Old, Acid Attack Survivor. Nalumu Minsa was born in 1994 in the village of Bukeka in Uganda. In 2014, when she was coming back from a market in Kampala, an unknown man attacked her with acid. She spent several months in the hospital, suffering nerve damage in her hands and scarring. For her looks, most neighbors insult her, calling her ‘monster.’ Today Nalumu lives with her family, making necklaces to sell.This photo is part of my long-term documentary project ‘Survivors’ about acid attack victims around the world

Above, an image titled Old Man and Mud. A spattering of mud over people’s bodies at an Ashura ceremony. The day of Ashura is the tenth day of the month of Muharram. On that day around 1400 years ago, Hussein (grandson of Muhammad and the third imam for Shiite Muslims) and 72 of his people fought with the caliph Yazid’s army and all became martyrs

Above, a photo titled Adélie Penguin on an Iceberg. Ice-dependent animals are in perilous danger of losing their habitats. This photo shows an Adélie penguin standing on an iceberg off Devil Island, Antarctica. I like how the half-lit, sea-eroded iceberg gives the scene a sense of dichotomy. Perhaps the penguin’s indecision on which way to go, or perhaps ours

Above, an image titled Skimboarding at The Wedge, Orange County, CA. The Wedge is a spot located at the extreme east end of the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, California known for its large, wedge-shaped waves that make it a popular spot for surfers and skimboarding. Skimboarding is a sport in which a skimboard (much like a surfboard but smaller and without fins) is used to glide across the water’s surface to meet an incoming breaking wave and ride it back to shore

Above, a panoramic picture of Moraine Lake in the Banff National Park, Canada. The image is titled Moraine Lake

‘I’ll never forget the first time I saw her. Time has gone by fast since then. Many things have changed. Many more shall. Yet there she stands… No glacier, volcano or majestic vista is more powerful a sight, more inspiring a view. She is there to reaffirm (as she quietly does to me time after time) that America is an idea more so than a place, and for myself, far and away the greatest adventure of my life,’ Bruno Manduca said about his image titled Vision of America

Above, an image titled, Home Survives Direct Hit From Tornado. This home was in the direct line of a tornado that hit Ellerslie, Georgia. Most of the trees on the property had fallen, but the house stood with minimal damage

Above, an image titled Hot Kiss. A picture of a monkey entering a hot spring in Nagano, Japan. They enter hot springs to withstand the cold of winter, like a human

Above, a photo titled Dust Devil. A lone bull elephant crosses the plain in Amboseli National Park, Kenya, on his way to Lake Amboseli for a drink and a swim as a storm brews and a dust devil spins in the background

Above, an image titled Rhino Ranger. Black rhinos are critically endangered. This is Loijipu, a two-year-old black rhino orphan, and Salome, a ranger that looks after and cares for the baby rhino. Loijipu’s mother abandoned him at birth so rangers at the Sera Rhino Sanctuary in Kenya have taken him in and are raising him until he is old enough to fend for himself. Salome is one of a handful of rangers that watches over Loijipu 24/7 to ensure the orphaned rhino is safe from poachers who may take interest in his horn. The bond that has formed between rhino and ranger is incredibly powerful to see. This image conveys hope that when enough dedicated, passionate individuals care about our world and the wildlife that we share it with, true positive change can take place

Above, an image titled Last Eagle HunterMr. Shaimurat was born in a family of eagle hunters, and started hunting with eagles at the age of 30. There are an estimated 250 eagle hunters remaining in Bayan-Ölgii, which is located in the Altai Mountains of western Mongolian. They maintain ancient practice of hunting with golden eagles on horseback, and they primarily hunt red foxes and corsac foxes

Above, an image titled. Portrait of Endurance Athlete Anders Hofman. Portrait of endurance athlete Anders Hofman before his attempt to complete a triathlon at Antarctica