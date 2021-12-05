The spillage of medical waste on the M8 in Glasgow has caused delays on the highway.

A spill of medical waste on the M8 in Glasgow has caused traffic delays.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at around 10.25 a.m., causing traffic congestion on the highway.

All lanes have since reopened after police were dispatched to the scene.

Medical waste strewn across the M8 forced the closure of a section of the highway earlier today.

Three lanes of the M8 westbound near Dennistoun were closed, and it took more than two hours for all lanes to be cleared after police were called to the scene.

The debris, which was photographed by Traffic Scotland, was medical waste, according to the Daily Record.

“M8 WB J13 – J14 Lanes 3, 4 and 5 are currently closed due to debris on the carriageway,” Traffic Scotland reported at 10.25 a.m.

“Police and TRISS are on the scene; please approach with caution.”

“WB J13 – J14 Debris now cleared from the carriageway and all lanes are running,” they said later at 1.05 p.m.

Although the incident caused traffic congestion on the highway, it has since cleared.