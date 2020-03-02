The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup and Watford handing Liverpool a first Premier League defeat in 45 matches were the stand out performances of the sporting weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s team retained the trophy at Wembley with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, winning the competition for the third straight year.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League season came to a grinding halt as they were thrashed by struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, England beat West Indies to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Elinor Barker secured Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin and Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in El Clasico.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.