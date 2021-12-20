The Sports Personality of the Year award and the final of Strictly Come Dancing demonstrated what kind of country we are.

Emma Raducanu and Rose Ayling-Ellis are ideal heroes for modern Britain.

Although Boris Johnson’s government has been battered and bruised in recent days, democracy has had a good week.

The people have spoken, and they have made their positions very clear, affirming British values, denouncing Westminster’s dishonour, sending a message to those who seek to divide and rule, and giving us all reason to rejoice.

That’s correct.

We chose a deaf woman to win Strictly Come Dancing this season (a same-sex couple came in second) and a child of immigrants as Sports Personality of the Year (a gay man came in second).

Don’t bother with the by-election in North Shropshire.

That was a well-planned protest vote that, in the end, I’m sure will be forgotten in the annals of British electoral history.

No, the results of the weekend’s twin referendums revealed something far more significant and important about the country we live in.

We are a welcoming, inclusive, and fair people who welcome anyone, regardless of orientation or background, into our hearts.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ victory in Strictly was particularly heartwarming.

On Saturday evening, I watched Ms Ayling-Ellis receive her dancing crown with a mixture of awe and pride, as did 11 million other Britons, demonstrating that we are still moved as a nation to join in a communal TV viewing experience.

She was born deaf and has been appearing in EastEnders since May of last year, despite the challenges that deaf people face in becoming actors.

But making it to the finals after a grueling 13-week competition that required aural faculties to be pushed to their limits was a truly remarkable achievement, and the fact that the public recognized it only added to the luster of the occasion.

We talk about role models casually sometimes, assuming that people in powerful positions have a responsibility to others in similar positions.

That isn’t always the case, but the besequinned Ms Ayling-Ellis is a true trailblazer who isn’t averse to being cast as a role model.

“It’s difficult to overstate Rose’s impact, not only on deaf children and young people, but also.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Sports Personality of the Year and the Strictly Come Dancing final showed what kind of country we really are