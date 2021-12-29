The Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey welcomes the New Year with a special group of children.

Children with autism receive New Year’s gifts from Embassy staff.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey celebrated the New Year and Christmas with autistic children in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

At the Autism Foundation in the capital’s Incek district, the embassy hosted a special event.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mohamed Rizvi Hassen, spoke at the event and emphasized the importance of autism awareness.

Rizvi emphasized that the embassy hosts such events on a regular basis, but that they were recently resumed after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to the relaxation of pandemic restrictions this year, we started (organizing them) again,” he said, expressing his joy at the opportunity to work with children with special needs.

He wished everyone a happy and prosperous New Year and thanked everyone who attended.

The importance of raising autism awareness, according to Aydin Cayan, chairman of the Autism Foundation.

“Autism is rapidly becoming a global epidemic.

Autism affects one out of every 54 children.

In boys, this rate is four to five times higher.

Raising awareness is critical in this regard, according to Cayan.

He stated that the organization was founded in 2010 and that it provides special education, sports opportunities, and vocational training.

The ambassador received a thank-you certificate from Cayan for their assistance and organization.

The embassy staff sang New Year’s songs after the opening speeches.

Instruments were used by the kids to join in the fun.

The ambassador also played a quick game of table tennis with a young boy who attends the foundation’s school.

Audiences were also enthralled by scooter and roller skate performances.

The children were given New Year’s gifts by the embassy staff at the end of the event.