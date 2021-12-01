The standards commissioner will investigate Jacob Rees-Mogg and Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader.

The House speaker is under investigation for allegedly failing to properly register his employment and earnings information.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone will investigate House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, according to her office.

He’s being investigated for allegedly failing to properly register his employment and earnings information.

It comes after the Labour Party reported the Conservative MP to the Commons watchdog over allegations of “cheap loans.”

He “failed to declare director’s loans from his company worth £6 million between 2018 and 2020,” according to the allegations at the time.

Thangam Debbonaire, a Labour shadow cabinet member, reported him, saying that if confirmed, the alleged loans would be “yet another egregious breach” of rules by a Tory MP.

Mr. Rees-Mogg will be investigated under a code of conduct provision that allows MPs to “register the work at any time between the completion of the work and the receipt of any payment.”

Under the same section of the code of conduct, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is seeking to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister, will be investigated.

Both politicians have yet to make an official statement about the situation.

Mr Rees-Mogg was widely blamed for the party’s disastrous strategy on the Owen Paterson vote, which resulted in sleaze allegations and harmed the party’s reputation.

He was a key architect of the amendment that halted Mr Paterson’s suspension and overhauled the Commons’ standards procedures.

The Commons Leader made the announcement to MPs less than 24 hours after the amendment narrowly passed a vote, admitting that the vote had caused “certain amount of controversy.”

It prompted Chris Byrant, the Labour chairman of the Commons standards committee, to say that Mr. Rees-Mogg should resign as a result of the scandal.

“I believe the Speaker’s position is untenable,” he said.

“By standing up and speaking for 45 minutes in support of a motion that was the polar opposite of the rule of law, he has precipitated a crisis in Parliament.”

The standards commissioner will investigate Jacob Rees-Mogg and Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader.