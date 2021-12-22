The star of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and ‘My Fair Lady’ has died at the age of 91.

91-year-old star of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and ‘My Fair Lady’

Sally Ann Howes, 91, was a British actress best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 family musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

“My brother andamp; I thought Sally Ann might hold out until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ which would have appealed to her mischievous side,” her nephew tweeted.

Howes began her acting career as a child, starring in “Thursday’s Child” after a family friend, an agent, recommended her, and then in the 1944 drama “The Halfway House,” which landed her a contract at Ealing Studios in London.

She continued to work throughout her childhood, starring in films such as “Anna Karenina,” opposite Vivien Leigh, “Dead of Night,” with Michael Redgrave, and “Nicholas Nickleby.”

Howes moved to the United States in 1958 to play Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway production of “My Fair Lady,” replacing Julie Andrews.

She returned to the United States and Broadway for performances in “Kwamina,” a revolutionary interracial love story set in Africa with an almost entirely Black cast, “What Makes Sammy Run?” and “Brigadoon” at the New York City Opera.

Howes reunited with some of her Broadway cast in a 1966 TV adaptation of “Brigadoon,” which won five primetime Emmy awards.

But it was the film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” in which Howes played the bright, bubbly daughter of a confectionery magnate who served as the love interest to Dick Van Dyke’s Caractacus Potts, that made her a household name.

Howes told Rosie O’Donnell that the “Music Box” number, in which she poses as a wind-up doll, was “the most difficult thing in the world.”

“I was quite pleased with myself.

It was done on set.

With about 150 extras [onlookers], I was a little nervous.

They strapped me to this box and sent me on my way.

“And it was all done in one go!”

Later in her career, Howes toured with “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music,” as well as her own one-woman show, “From This Moment On.”

