The star of Squid Game will play the lead in Netflix’s Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Park Hae-Soo (Squid Game) will star in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), according to Netflix.

According to Deadline, Park Hae-soo will portray Berlin, one of the main characters in the Spanish heist drama.

He starred as Cho Sang-woo in the hit dystopian thriller series, which Netflix revealed was the most watched series of all time last month.

It outperformed Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, which had 82 million viewers.

Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote and directed Squid Game, which drew 111 million viewers in its first four weeks on air in September.

Prior to the huge success of Squid Game, the entire cast was announced in March of this year.

Yoo Ji-tae (The Swindlers, Money, Svaha: The Sixth Finger) portrays ‘the Professor,’ and Kim Yunjin (Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost, Mistresses) portrays Seon Woojin, a Task Force Team inspector.

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama about eight thieves who are all hired by the mysterious “Professor.”

As a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan, they must take over the Royal Mint in Madrid, take hostages, and lock themselves inside.

Money Heist’s final episodes will be available on Netflix on December 3rd, according to the news.

“This heist may be coming to an end, but the story continues…” Netflix teased on Twitter in a post that read: “This heist may be coming to an end, but the story continues…

In 2023, “Berlin: A New Series” will be released.

