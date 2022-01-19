The state of Florida is considering a bill that would conceal the identities of those who have been executed.

Florida prison officials are urging lawmakers to add more layers of secrecy to the state’s method of executing Death Row inmates, proposing a bill that would make any records that “could reasonably lead to the identification of any person or entity participating in an execution” confidential.

The measures would allow the Florida Department of Corrections to conceal the supply chain for the special drug cocktail used in lethal injections.

The department claims that doing so will prevent “social activists” from pressuring drug companies to stop selling to the state, but opponents of the death penalty argue that it is the drug companies themselves who have sought to prevent their products from being used to kill people.

The move is part of a routine in the Florida Legislature: carving out new exceptions to the state’s open-records tradition.

Etomidate, a short-acting sedative that is the first of three drugs in the lethal injection cocktail, is only used in Florida.

According to some medical experts, etomidate is insufficient for rendering a person truly unconscious during an execution, resulting in excruciating pain for those who receive the lethal doses.

Prior to Florida’s first execution using the drug, Johnson and Johnson, the drug’s original manufacturer, issued a public statement urging states not to use it in lethal injections.

It’s unclear where the state gets its execution drugs, and the Department of Corrections is defending itself in federal court against five Death Row inmates who claim the state’s methods violate their right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment.

The inmates have attempted to compel the state to reveal how lethal injections are obtained.

The department declined to respond to several questions from the Miami Herald about its execution protocols and the legislative proposals’ effects.

However, a bill in the Florida House of Representatives that would exempt more information about lethal injections from public records is already gaining traction.

On Tuesday, the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee advanced the bill without opposition or debate.

If Florida prison officials can persuade the Legislature to pass the bill, it will give them more ways to conceal information about the drugs they use, potentially allowing them to cover up botched executions.

