The state of New Jersey has declared a public health emergency due to the presence of omicron.

In the face of the omicron coronavirus variant, the state of New Jersey declared a public health emergency on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the move to ensure that the state is prepared to respond to the coronavirus’s ongoing threat as well as the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our state, and we must devote all available resources to combating the omicron variant’s wave,” Murphy said in a statement.

The state’s emergency declaration allows state agencies and departments to use state resources to help the health-care system and affected communities respond to and recover from coronavirus outbreaks.

The governor stated that the move does not imply any mandates, vaccine passports, lockdowns, business restrictions, or gathering restrictions.

“What it means is that we can keep moving forward with our coordinated and responsible approach to putting omicron and COVID to rest,” he explained.

According to Murphy, New Jersey is registering nearly 35,000 new cases per day, and more than 10,000 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID.