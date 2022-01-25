The state of New Jersey has given permission for a company to accept wagers on esports events.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Officials in New Jersey announced Monday that their first company has been approved to take bets on competitive video games, a fast-growing activity known as esports that is popular among young people all over the world.

Esports Entertainment Group has been granted permission by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to accept bets on esports games.

It will be affiliated with the casino license of Bally’s in Atlantic City, but it will only accept esports wagers.

Following a five-day “soft play” period, the company will launch its VIEgg betting platform on Tuesday afternoon.

Its headquarters are in London, with offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Malta.

“We are ecstatic to be playing such an important role in this fast-growing market with the launch of our first esports wagering offering in the United States,” said Grant Johnson, the company’s CEO.

Esports betting is expected to reach (dollar)205 billion by 2027, according to Johnson.

Esports are expected to generate (dollar)1.6 billion in revenue globally by 2024, according to market research firm Newzoo, up from just over (dollar)1 billion last year.

Customers using the Esports Entertainment Group platform will be able to wager on other people playing games such as Call of Duty and League of Legends.

Individual events or tournaments involving esports have received approval from New Jersey regulators on a case-by-case basis.

This is the first time a company has received approval for a regular schedule of games that does not require individual approval.

This story was written by Wayne Parry of the Associated Press.

Wayne Parry’s Twitter handle is @WayneParryAC.