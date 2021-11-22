The state of Pennsylvania

Pa

On the Pa, a man has been charged with shooting a woman.

Turnpike after she cut him off by accident.

Around 2:20 p.m., a road rage incident occurred.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, on a stretch of the Turnpike in Westmoreland County on Sunday:

Andrew Michael Skinner, 30, is the man who was behind the wheel.

According to the newspaper, a 38-year-old woman was driving eastbound near New Stanton when her car drifted into Skinner’s lane by accident.

According to state police, Skinner is accused of ramming his car into the woman’s car on the left side, then firing a single shot into her vehicle before speeding away.

The woman was shot in the stomach, according to police. She was not identified in the report.

However, police did not provide any information about her condition or the severity of her wound.

The woman, on the other hand, was able to provide troopers with details about the shooting and the suspect, which resulted in his arrest.

Skinner is facing charges of attempted homicide as well as other offenses.

