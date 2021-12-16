The state of Pennsylvania

Mr. Pa.

A House committee has chosen a “starting point” map for consideration of a plan to divide Pennsylvania into 17 congressional districts.

The House State Government Committee approved a map on Wednesday that redraws congressional district lines to reflect population shifts over the last decade, resulting in the loss of a congressional seat.

According to committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York County, the map that was advanced to the full House for consideration by a 14-11 vote is largely based on a submission from citizen Amanda Holt, a Lehigh County commissioner, with some adjustments made to reflect legislative and citizen suggestions.

The plan would divide Cumberland County into three districts and Dauphin and Lebanon County into two districts in southcentral Pennsylvania, while York, Adams, and Lancaster counties would remain intact.

There would be 764,865 people in each congressional district if no deviations were made.

Parts of 15 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties would be divided into different congressional districts, as would 18 municipalities and 19 voting precincts.

According to Grove, the map was created with the goal of keeping districts compact and contiguous, maintaining communities of interest, and equalizing population regardless of partisan affiliation.

The number of county and municipal splits would be reduced as well.

Furthermore, he noted that, for the first time, it arose from a process that began with a request for public map submissions and public hearings.

Grove explained, “We realized we needed to reset the dialogue in this body, in this government to focus on a map for the people.”

“Having that public input, having that citizens map removes the politics from this so we can sit down like responsible adults and get a final map for the individuals in this commonwealth.”

However, he and others agreed that this was not the final map.

Rather, they stated that it will be taken into account during upcoming negotiations with the Senate and Governor.

Tom Wolf, who has the final say.

“More changes are on the way,” Rep.

Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican from Lehigh County, joined Democratic committee members in opposing the map, despite…

