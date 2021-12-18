The state of Pennsylvania

Mr. Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

(AP) — Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey has resigned.

Republican lawmakers are attempting to prevent Tom Wolf’s administration and a voting-machine manufacturer from expanding what they call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a new front, examining voting machines.

Former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud have prompted yet another step.

Lawyers for Wolf’s top election official, Veronica DeGraffenreid, asked a court late Friday afternoon to put a halt to a digital data exchange scheduled for Wednesday in Fulton County, in southern Pennsylvania.

The state has already decertified the election equipment used in last year’s presidential election in the heavily Republican county after Fulton County allowed a software company to inspect the equipment.

The company was not accredited by the federal government to test voting machines.

Allowing a similarly unqualified and inexperienced contractor hired by Pennsylvania Senate Republicans to obtain digital data from the equipment will sabotage evidence in Fulton County’s lawsuit challenging the state’s decertification, according to lawyers for DeGraffenreid.

Meanwhile, Dominion Voting Systems, based in Denver, has warned Fulton County that giving the Senate Republicans’ contractor access to the equipment’s digital data is a breach of contract.

A lawyer representing Fulton County wrote to a Dominion official, saying that granting the request is permissible under the contract.

Separately, the lawyer, Tom King, told state attorneys that handing over the digital data would have no impact on the court case or the state’s legal rights.

In a Pennsylvania courtroom, the GOP’s election case focuses on privacy, according to Trump.