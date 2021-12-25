The state of Pennsylvania’s fire departments are facing a crisis: a lack of volunteers.

SUNBURY, Pa.

The state of volunteer firefighting is in a state of emergency, according to the Associated Press.

Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook, as well as a number of other fire officials from across the state, country, and region, agree.

In Pennsylvania, the current model of volunteer firefighting is based on a long-standing tradition that dates back to the 1700s, when Ben Franklin established the first volunteer department in Philadelphia.

Cook stated that the model has remained virtually unchanged.

“The volunteer fire service is facing a number of crises as society evolves,” Cook said.

“Due to the financial crisis, selling hoagies no longer generates enough money to purchase a vehicle that costs between (dollar)500,000 and (dollar)1 million.

The second crisis has passed.

I believe we’re actively involved — it’s all about the staffing issues.

Volunteerism is on the decline.”

The issues are intricate.

They range from aversion to change to societal transformations of the family unit, where both spouses are now working, to increasing extracurricular activities for children, according to Cook and other fire officials.

It means fewer people are responding to fires, resulting in second and third alarms being issued, not because of the severity of the incident, but because of a lack of manpower.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, volunteers make up 67 percent of all firefighters in the United States.

Volunteer firefighters make up 745,000 of the estimated 1.1 million firefighters in the United States.

In 2017, the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States fell to a nearly 40-year low of 682,600, but rose to 745,000 in 2018.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, call volume has tripled in the last 30 years, owing in part to an increase in emergency medical calls.

The number of firefighters in Pennsylvania is estimated to be between 36,000 and 38,000.

Fire departments are not required by law to report the number of volunteers.

There are approximately 30,000 volunteer firefighters.

According to The National Volunteer Fire Council and the state Department of Community and Economic Development, that number was 360,000 in 1975.

“We used to be able to produce a hundred men for a…

