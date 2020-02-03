The states where the RSPCA sends horses to slaughterhouses to be turned into pet food

The RSPCA in New South Wales sends broken-down thoroughbreds to knackeries where they can be processed into pet food and the Victorian branch uses abattoirs to euthanise them.

Branches of the animal welfare charity in South Australia, Queensland and the ACT say they do not send horses to slaughterhouses under any circumstances.

The South Australian branch does put livestock other than horses through saleyards and at one time used the services of Adelaide Zoo to euthanise animals.

The zoo, which killed the animals for free, fed the carcasses to its lions and tigers.

The ultimate fate of broken-down racehorses and other stock taken in by the RSPCA nationwide can depend on the state where the animal is seized.

RSPCA state branches operate independently and set their own policies for the destruction of animals including horses which cannot be expected to survive.

Last month Daily Mail Australia revealed RSPCA NSW sometimes sent stock including thoroughbreds for commercial slaughter if no other option was available.

‘On occasion the only mechanism for disposing of very diseased, unwell or aged stock animals is via abattoir or knackery facilities,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘RSPCA NSW has in the past sent stock to abattoir, and continues to do so in a variety of circumstances.’

The animal welfare charity’s Victorian branch does not send live animals to knackeries, which produce pet food, or abattoirs, which process meat for human consumption.

It does employ knackeries and abattoirs to euthanise horses and the facilities then retain the carcasses.

‘RSPCA Victoria believes that physically healthy and behaviourally sound companion animals that are suitable for adoption should not be euthanised,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘In certain circumstances, we must make the decision to euthanise animals due to health or legislative reasons.’

RSPCA Australia has been one of the strongest critics of thoroughbreds being sent to abattoirs and knackeries once they are retired from the racing industry.

Last October the ABC’s 7.30 program alleged hundreds of Australian racehorses were being sent to slaughter every year and screened footage of thoroughbreds being mistreated in an abattoir in south-east Queensland.

Hidden cameras showed that more than 300 racehorses – winners of a combined $5million in prize money – were killed in the Queensland abattoir in just 22 days.

The report cited Racing Australia data which claimed fewer than 1 per cent of ex-racehorses were sent to abattoirs or knackeries, which would be 34 each year.

The ABC aired allegations animals sent to the Queensland abattoir were beaten, repeatedly stunned with electric prods and kicked while they were dying.

One of the knackeries RSPCA NSW has used in the past and which featured in the ABC expose is Burns Pet Foods in Sydney.

Daily Mail Australia has been provided with an invoice from November 2012 which shows RSPCA NSW paying $300 for the transport of two horses including the delivery of one ‘TB mare’ to ‘Burns PF’.

‘TB’ means thoroughbred. ‘Burns PF’ is Burns Pet Foods at Riverstone.

Burns Pet Foods, which processes horse meat for consumption by animals, has recently been prosecuted by the RSPCA for cruelty to cattle and sheep.

The company pleaded guilty last September to four counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one of failing to provide veterinary treatment.

It is not suggested the horse sent by RSPCA NSW to the knackery in 2012 was in any way mistreated.

An RSPCA NSW spokesman said it was possible the animal had been in a condition which made it cruel to keep it alive and it was euthanised before being delivered to Burns Pet Foods.

‘RSPCA NSW notes further that the obligation to rehome thoroughbreds by industry participants has only existed since 2017,’ the spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Victoria said horses which were suffering mentally or physically, or were terminally ill and palliative care was not appropriate, could be euthanised.

So could horses which were considered dangerous to themselves, other animals and/or humans.

‘The decision to humanely euthanise an animal is taken very seriously and always done with the animal’s interests as the priority,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘In these circumstances RSPCA Victoria does employ the services of knackeries to humanely euthanise horses on-site at RSPCA Animal Care Centres.

‘Euthanasia is conducted with the best interests of the horse in mind and under the supervision of an on-site RSPCA employee.

‘RSPCA Victoria engages the service of a knackery or abattoir to conduct humane euthanasia on-site due to the sheer size of horses.

‘This process is always completed in accordance with our policies and procedures.’

In the case of on-site euthanasia by knackeries or abattoirs the slaughterhouse retains the carcass.

RSPCA South Australia said it did not send animals to knackeries or abattoirs under any circumstances but did put other livestock through saleyards.

‘Horses that are unable to be re-homed due to medical or temperament reasons are humanely euthanised and disposed of,’ a spokeswoman said.

That usually happened by burial at an equine property the agency used for agistment and for the transport of horses and livestock in its custody.

‘RSPCA SA also does not sell horses via auctions,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘Where horses in our care are available to adopt, prospective adopters must fulfill certain criteria to ensure they have the knowledge and resources to adequately care for a horse.’

The spokeswoman said the branch’s chief inspector could not recall the organisation ever sending any animals to abattoirs or knackeries.

‘We have sent livestock – cattle and sheep – to saleyards through an agent,’ she said.

That only happened in prosecution cases where a person opted not to surrender an animal to the RSPCA and a magistrate made an order for it to be sold.

In that case money from the sale would be held in trust until the completion of court proceedings, when the funds would be disbursed.

‘The expectation is that the sheep and cattle are sold for market value, hence the sale through saleyards,’ the spokeswoman said.

It was up to a magistrate to decide the percentage of sale proceeds which would go to RSPCA SA to recover costs for the animal’s transport and care, and whether any money would go to the owner.

The spokeswoman said Adelaide Zoo used to provide a service whereby it would euthanise horses in a paddock or stable at no charge.

It would then remove and feed the carcass to the zoo’s carnivores – mainly big cats. It is understood the practice was stopped due to quarantine and occupational health and safety concerns.

The spokeswoman said it cost at least $500 and sometimes more than $1,000 to euthanise and dispose of a horse’s body.

‘This is why some people choose to dispose of their horses via knackeries and abattoirs.’

Asked if RSPCA Queensland had ever sent animals – in particular thoroughbreds – to abattoirs or knackeries horses, a spokesman said: ‘The simple answer is no.’

A spokeswoman for RSPCA ACT said that branch ‘does not, and has not in the past, sent animals to abattoirs or knackeries.’

While RSPCA NSW confirmed it sometimes disposed of stock through abattoirs and knackeries it did not say how often it did so.

Asked to clarify if ‘stock’ included thoroughbreds, RSPCA NSW cited the Department of Primary Industries’ use of the word.

‘RSPCA NSW uses the DPI definition of stock – so that includes horses of all descriptions, including thoroughbreds,’ it said.

It had no capacity to determine whether carcasses were processed into pet food.

The spokeswoman said RSPCA NSW received ‘many thousands’ of stock animals each year ‘under many different circumstances’.

It took in surrendered, stray and impounded animals, those seized by inspectors for prosecution of owners and for the administration of seize and sell provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

‘The decision as to how to maintain the animals, in what circumstances, for how long, and whether they should be euthanised is determined by the purpose for which they come into our custody, and a variety of other factors,’ the RSPCA NSW spokeswoman said.

‘That includes determining whether the animal is in a condition which requires immediate euthanasia, in which case the stock will be humanely euthanised, and then either buried or transported to appropriate facilities for disposal.’

RSPCA NSW makes those decisions based on the advice of experienced vets including experts from Sydney University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Where seize and sell proceedings are commenced, the decision is made by a stock welfare panel.

Horses, sheep and cattle can be deemed so nutritionally deprived they are fit only for transport to an abattoir or agistment.

In that case they are considered unsuitable to be put through saleyards or to travel long distances.

‘Where there is no suitable agistment available, such stock can be processed through abattoir or knackery facilities,’ the spokeswoman said.

Daily Mail Australia accepts RSPCA NSW does not send fit and healthy animals to abattoirs or knackeries.

The RSPCA NSW spokeswoman reiterated the charity’s opposition to retired racehorses being sent to slaughterhouses.

‘RSPCA NSW believes that the implementation of legal welfare standards for racehorses, to eliminate practices that cause injury, pain, suffering or distress, is an urgent government priority,’ she said.

‘We believe provisions should be made to ensure thoroughbreds are not sent to abattoirs or knackeries.’

The slaughter of racehorses is not illegal in Australia but since October 2017 has been against Racing NSW rules, which state all retired thoroughbreds should be re-homed.