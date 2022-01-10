The Steelers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, while the Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs.

The NFL playoff matchups have been set, with the Steelers visiting the Chiefs and the Eagles visiting the Buccaneers.

The AFC playoffs will pass through Music City, and Derrick Henry should be back for the Titans’ first game of the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-record 91 players in a non-strike season, clinched their first No. 1 overall pick.

Since 2008, it has been the number one seed, and it is currently ranked third overall.

They only needed a win on Sunday to clinch the AFC’s top spot, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25.

No one gives out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed, according to Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel said, “We understand we’re in the Elite Eight.”

“Without having to play a playoff game, we’ve advanced to the second round of the playoffs.”

Arizona, Cincinnati, Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who clinched their berth in the regular season’s final game, are among the seven teams that will compete in the postseason this year.

When a tie would’ve put both teams in, it ended up being a 35-32 overtime thriller.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said, “We knew we didn’t want a tie no matter what.”

“We wanted to win the football game,” says the team.

To clinch the AFC’s top seed, the Chiefs (12-5) needed the Titans to lose.

With their victory, the Titans have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Tennessee (12-5) holds the tiebreaker after beating the Chiefs 27-3 on Oct. 2 to earn the No. 2 seed.

In Nashville, the age limit is 24.

In the wild-card round, Kansas City will take on Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Only the Green Bay Packers were seeded first in the NFC playoffs.

In the final week of the regular season, the NFL’s No. 1 seed is in play.

The Indianapolis Colts entered the game on a high note, with seven Pro Bowl players and only needed to defeat Jacksonville to advance to the playoffs.

Instead, the Colts lost their seventh straight road game, 26-11, to the Jaguars, squandering a wild-card berth.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 09: Najee Harris (hashtag)22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a play in overtime during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on January 09, 2022.

(Getty Images/Patrick Smith)

After that, Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play at least one more game…

