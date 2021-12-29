The Stoney Creek Inn in Dauphin is still open as the owner sells the business.

In Dauphin County, a well-known restaurant with stunning waterfront views is for sale.

Stoney Creek Inn in Dauphin has been serving hand-cut steaks, seafood, and Greek specialties, as well as outdoor seating along the Stoney Creek falls, for years.

Nick Kolivras, the restaurant’s owner, said he’s selling the business, which he’s owned since 2012, to start a new chapter in his life.

He claims that changes in the industry over the last two years have made doing business too difficult, citing higher food prices, inventory issues, and the inability to find qualified workers as examples.

“The dynamics of the industry have changed, and I don’t want it to be my lifestyle anymore,” Kolivras said.

Meanwhile, Stoney Creek, which is located at 150 Erie St., is open as usual.

In fact, Kolivras stated that business is booming and that the restaurant is crowded.

The building, which is more than 3,728 square feet and sits on less than half an acre, is listed for (dollar)1.65 million by NAI CIR Commercial Real Estate in Lemoyne.

A restaurant liquor license is included in the deal.

According to the listing, Stoney Creek was renovated in 2019 and has a high sales volume and stunning views.

The restaurant is known for its stunning waterfront location and cutting-edge 70-seat deck with an outdoor bar.

Dennis and Crystal Kolivras, Kolivras’ parents, owned Stoney Creek previously.

It started out as a tavern with a small food menu consisting mostly of sandwiches.

The restaurant now offers a wide range of American and Greek dishes, including Maryland style cream of crab soup, Greek spinach pie, 24-ounce porterhouse steaks, stuffed shrimp, and fettuccini Alfredo.

Former Republican Speaker of the United States of America Newt Gingrich, who grew up in Hummelstown, referred to Stoney Creek as one of his mother’s favorite restaurants in 1997.

“They have really nice people who have been wonderful to mom and dad, and the food is really good.”

Gingrich told a reporter, “It’s kind of like a family hangout.”

Kolivras did not elaborate on his plans after selling the restaurant, other than to say he has an “escape route,” and that the restaurant’s close to 25 employees have been informed of the sale.