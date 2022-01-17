The storm isn’t over yet: today’s forecast calls for strong winds, rain, and light snow.

The storm isn’t over yet: high winds, rain, and light snow are expected today.

A coastal storm veered right through the heart of Pennsylvania.

The warmer east side of the weather system turned those flakes into rain over night, so this “direct hit” actually kept snow totals down.

“Warmer air is brought in by these storms as they move inland.”

Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, explained, “The warm side is the east side.”

“This is a big, complicated storm.”

He said this morning, “It took an unusual path.”

“You get less snow if you get a direct hit.”

According to Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, the wind could howl at 40 to 45 mph in Harrisburg later this morning.

“The wind is going to be the other big story,” he said this morning.

“We’re expecting wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour,” says the forecaster.

According to Colbert, the strongest winds will be in the Laurel Highlands, which surround Johnstown and Somerset.

Until 7 p.m. today, a high wind advisory remains in effect for Harrisburg and much of southcentral Pennsylvania.

The early morning may, in fact, be the best time of the day.

At 6 a.m., the thermometer read 35 degrees.

Harrisburg, on Monday.

By evening, it will be 33 degrees, and by tonight, it will be in the upper 20s.

This evening, wind chills could push the “feels-like” temperature into the teens, according to Colbert.

The storm’s “residual wrap-around moisture,” as Colbert described it, will bring rain and even a dusting of snow to the Harrisburg area today.

However, the system’s precipitation has mostly passed.

“It’s a light coating to inch range,” Colbert said.

“Mid- to late-morning would be ideal.”

There’s no guarantee that there will be enough snow to cover the ground.”

The storm dumped 3 inches of snow in Harrisburg, with 3.4 inches in nearby Linglestown.

Meanwhile, 5-6 inches of snow fell in State College, 7 inches in Somerset, 5-6 inches in Lycoming County, 8.5 inches in New Castle, and up to 9 inches in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The Laurel Highlands of Cambria, Somerset, and Clearfield counties are still under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m….

