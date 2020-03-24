The storm leaves in the Canary Islands winds of more than 110km / h, heavy rain and snow

El Teide has dawned on Monday with snow on the peak after suffering the storm that is hitting the Canary Islands and has registered winds of more than 110km / h and heavy rains that have left up to 19.2 liters per square meter in some parts of the archipelago .

During the night, the ten windiest points in the country were located on the islands, led by the Cañadas del Teide with gusts of up to 112km / h or by Vallehermoso with gusts of 103km / h.

Likewise, Izaña, Cañadas del Teide and La Orotava are also among the ten Spanish points where the most rain fell during the night, with 19.2 liters per square meter in the Observatory and with approximate values ​​of 15 liters per square meter in the National Park and in the northern town.

In the same way, the storm has caused, in addition, that in some places temperatures below zero have been registered, such as Izaña, where the thermometer marked -2.3ºC, becoming the second coldest point in the country, as well as the Roque de Los Muchachos, in La Palma, or the Cañadas del Teide, in Tenerife, where mercury did not rise from -1.2ºC and -1ºC respectively.

Happy World Meteorology Day! In @AEMET_Izana we celebrate in style. The storm with electrical equipment, snow, and very strong winds caused the breakage of the mast of the official ESOS weather station, in case we had no problems … pic.twitter.com/xxHE4EPluo – AEMET_Izaña (@AEMET_Izana) March 23, 2020

For today, the snow level will be around 2,000 meters high, according to the State Meteorological Agency, in addition to a forecast of cloudy skies and generalized light rains that will predominate during the day. As for coastal phenomena, swell increasing rapidly to strong swell and late afternoon to thick with areas of very thick offshore at dawn and in the morning with a 2-meter north-bottom sea, increasing at dawn to 3 or 4 meters. .