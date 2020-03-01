The stormy Jorge floods the United Kingdom and returns the winter to Spain

The United Kingdom has fired February with Jorge, the fourth storm that arrived in the British country in just four weeks. The storm has affected more than 600 homes in Wales and its strong winds caused a truck to tip over in Galway County, Ireland, another of the countries that Jorge arrived yesterday.

In Spain, the storm advanced in the northwest and left very strong rainfall and wind gusts. Nine communities (Galicia, Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Cataluña, Navarra, País Vasco and La Rioja) were in yellow, also orange in the case of Galicia. In addition, strong waves were recorded on the coasts of Galician and Cantabrian. Jorge also caused a general decrease in daytime temperatures in much of the Peninsula, which placed the values ​​close to normal at this time of year.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects that, between this Sunday and Monday, the rains will reach almost all of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands due to Atlantic front systems associated with new pressure centers. The most intense rainfall will occur in southwest Galicia, where they can exceed 50 liters per square meter, the Agency said yesterday in a statement to which Efe had access.

On the other hand, the west wind gusts will be softer, but they will affect more areas, including the peninsular north-western quadrant, the western Pyrenees and the Iberian System. In the Cantabrian and Galicia, waves between four and six meters high are foreseen, according to Aemet forecasts.

Karine arrives Monday

Monday will be the most adverse day, when Karine deepens in the northwest of the Peninsula, moving further away through the Mediterranean, leaving in a general way rainfall, very strong gusts of wind and poor state of the sea. The most intense rainfall is expected in the north end and mountain areas of the peninsular interior, with significant snowfalls from 1,000 meters in the mountainous systems of the north and center.

Late Monday is likely to decrease rainfall and the snow level drops to 600/800 meters in the northern peninsula, with very strong gusts of wind that will affect the entire Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, values ​​that probably reach or exceed 110 kilometers per hour in high areas and points inside the southeast peninsula quadrant. According to Aemet, it is likely that on Tuesday the Karine stormy will move towards Italy and thus end the storm of rain, wind and bad sea in Spain. However, the Agency notes that it is possible that the unstable weather continues on Wednesday at least in the northern peninsula. .