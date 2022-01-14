The strange true story of a 30-year-old man who enrolled in a Glasgow high school and excelled.

The bizarre true story of a 30-year-old man who enrolled in a Glasgow high school and excelled there.

In the new film My Old School, a 30-year-old man’s determination to succeed led him to disguise himself as a high school student for two years.

Brandon Lee made headlines in 1995 when it was revealed that he had pretended to be 16 years old in order to gain admission to Bearsden Academy.

Brandon deceived his classmates, teachers, and even his mother for two years.

Brandon was expelled from the University of Dundee after he was accepted.

My Old School, a new documentary set to be released, tells the story through a lip-synced interview with the trickster.

The documentary will look into how the Peter Pan wannabe pulled it off by combining interviews with former classmates and animated re-enactments.

My Old School, directed by Jono McLeod, a former classmate, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah later this month.

“In 1993, when we were 16 years old, my classmates and I welcomed a new kid,” Jono said in a promotional video for the film.

“His name was Brandon, and he was Canadian.”

“When he first arrived, he was a bit of a geek, but he managed to climb the social ladder of high school life and become quite popular over the course of two years.”

“That was until he was unmasked, when his secret to success was revealed.”

He was a small chap with a boyish frame, according to his classmates, which allowed him to continue his deception.

He gained some popularity at Bearsden Academy and even played the lead in the Christmas show, which makes sense given his acting abilities.

So, what prompted Brandon to dress up as a schoolboy?

Brandon (real name Brian MacKinnon) was kicked out of medical school in the 1980s for failing his classes.

After the death of MacKinnon’s firefighter father in 1963, he decided that the only way to fulfill his dream of becoming a medic was to go back in time and get his qualifications all over again.

