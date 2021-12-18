The Stratcom Summit will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2021.

The Stratcom Summit 2021, an international gathering to address compelling policies, issues, challenges, and trends related to the strategic communication ecosystem, will be held in Turkey in December.

The event will feature 112 speakers from 41 international organizations and a distinguished audience of over 3,000 people, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, will deliver a virtual address to the conference.

Over 30 topics will be discussed at the summit, including strategic communication, public diplomacy, digital diplomacy, metaverse, nation branding, disinformation, new media, open intelligence, new communication technologies and trends, strategic marketing, and political communication.

Senior executives and officials from NATO, the European Union, UNICEF, the United Nations Environment Program, and prominent think tanks will speak at the conference’s 36 main sessions.

The summit, according to Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, will help boost Turkey’s brand value in the strategic communication domain.

He tweeted, “The countdown has begun!”

Meanwhile, he tweeted a short video message that said, “The Stratcom Summit aims to create a year around a platform that takes a 360-degree approach to tackling pressing issues and new challenges.”

Altun noted that technological advancements and new platforms shape our lives, and that disinformation, fake news, and social media manipulations pose new challenges, and that the art of communication must adapt to these new realities.

*Ahmet Gencturk wrote and contributed to this article.