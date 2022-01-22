The struggle that preceded the death of a restrained Black teen in a juvenile detention center is captured on video.

The struggle that preceded the death of a restrained Black teen in a juvenile center is captured on video.

(AP) — Surveillance video from a Wichita juvenile center last fall shows a Black 17-year-old struggling with staff before dying after being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes.

Late Friday afternoon, Sedgwick County released 18 video clips of what happened before Cedric Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept.

24th.

Two days later, he passed away.

The videos were released after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced on Tuesday that he was unable to press charges because staff members were defending themselves under the state’s “stand-your-ground” law.

He also said he debated whether an involuntary manslaughter charge was appropriate, but ultimately decided it was not.

Sedgwick County’s website crashed after the video was posted, rendering it inaccessible for a time.

The Wichita Eagle, on the other hand, published screenshots of the encounter, and several Wichita-area television stations broadcast clips of some of the approximately two hours of footage, which lacked audio.

Lofton was carried into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center by several officers while restrained in the WRAP, a device consisting of a locking shoulder harness, leg restraints, and ankle straps, according to one video.

It’s a way for a person who is “out of control” to be restrained so they don’t hurt themselves or others, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lofton had developed paranoia and was having hallucinations, according to Bennett’s report.

After the teen attended his grandmother’s funeral, his foster father said things got worse.

The foster father drove Lofton to a mental health provider at the request of a foster official, but he did not follow through.

Lofton’s foster parents were told to call the cops when he returned home.

However, according to Bennett’s report, the 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton fought back and assaulted at least one of the officers who arrived at the house.

According to Bennett’s report, the WRAP was removed from the juvenile intake center.

Lofton walked out of his holding cell unrestrained and attempted to grab a computer monitor from the intake counter.

In the video, he fights attempts to return him to the holding cell.

He can be seen punching a juvenile detention worker in the head at one point.

Detention workers are seen wrestling him into…

