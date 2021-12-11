The subpoena issued by the regulators for ‘Rust’ assistant director is approved by the judge.

The subpoena issued by regulators for ‘Rust’ assistant director is approved by the judge.

A judge has ordered the assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set to appear before state workplace safety regulators.

Local news outlets reported that District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a request by the state Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau to issue a subpoena to Dave Halls, assistant director for the film “Rust,” on Friday.

Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was killed, and Joel Souza, a director, was injured in the Oct.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe was the location for the 21st day of shooting.

Officials from the Department of Public Safety have made two attempts since November.

2 to interview Halls for their investigation, but he declined both times through his attorney and said he wouldn’t agree to an interview until the criminal investigation into the shooting was completed, according to an affidavit in support of the subpoena request written by a compliance officer on Wednesday.

According to the application, Halls’ interview is required because he was in charge of set safety, knew who was present during the shooting, and had handled the gun.

The Environment Department proposed a Tuesday interview, but the judge could set another date or Halls’ attorney could fight the subpoena, according to Rebecca Roose, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of the Environment.

The Associated Press left a voicemail for Halls’ attorney, Lisa Torracco, on Saturday, but she did not immediately return it.

Torraco told KOB-TV that Halls will cooperate with state investigators, according to the station.

Baldwin has stated that he had no idea the gun had a live round in it and that investigators must figure out who put it there.