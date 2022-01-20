The Sue Gray report will not be enough to bring Boris Johnson down; we must also manage our expectations.

Labour would be insane to be arrogant in any way, especially now.

It takes a full-time job to keep up with the Conservative psychodrama.

The last time I got my hair done, it was even a topic of discussion.

I suppose holiday conversation is somewhat limited these days.

It’s also nearly impossible to remain calm in the wake of Sue Gray’s impending report.

Just thinking about it makes people want to breathe into brown paper bags.

Sue Gray and Graham Brady, the Chair of the 1922 Committee, have become two of the most talked-about people in the United Kingdom you’ve never heard of.

They need to start a podcast.

It’s the closest a government employee has gotten to Beatlemania.

I adore all of the backstories about her, including the fact that she once owned a pub in Belfast.

There are a lot of Boris Johnson detractors who are salivating at the prospect of Gray going full Peggy Mitchell on the Prime Minister and yelling “Gerrout my pub (luridly designed flatbasement).” Unfortunately, this isn’t going to happen.

Gray was a colleague of mine when I was both a civil servant and a political adviser.

She is a consummate professional and a staunch defender of the civil service, so she understands that it is not her role to bring the Prime Minister down.

She’ll gather information and present it to you.

Boris Johnson will not be the subject of her political judgment.

It is our responsibility to do so.

On Twitter, especially.

Isn’t this funny?

Gray will also have to present her findings to her boss, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, and his boss, Boris Johnson.

While it is unlikely that they will change it, they do have the power to decide what is and is not published.

Let’s face it, we all know how the story ends.

There are a few loyal Labradors who have resigned, a couple of advisers who have resigned, and a lot of briefings about how things are changing at No 10 with an organogram.

However, the operation will continue to be the love child of Vote Leave and Made in Chelsea because no one in their right mind would want to work in Downing Street.

I don’t want to make any assumptions about the report, but I believe it is critical that we all manage our expectations, if only for our own mental health.

Sue Gray also has no power to influence political outcomes.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Sue Gray report won’t bring down Boris Johnson alone, we need to manage our expectations