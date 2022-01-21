The suicide of Budd Dwyer has become a media dilemma: to show or not to show photos and video?

The suicide of Budd Dwyer has created a media conundrum: should photos and video be shown or not?

When a politician calls a press conference, he or she anticipates that it will be covered by the media.

Everything is documented.

R Budd Dwyer, the Pennsylvania Treasurer who was convicted of corruption, punctuated his Jan.

It presented newspapers and news stations with a thorny ethical dilemma that is still teaching lessons and causing pain 35 years later by putting a.357 magnum in his mouth and pulling the trigger at a press conference on August 22, 1987.