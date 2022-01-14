The Sun’s senior staff were unaware of deputy editor James Slack’s involvement in the Downing Street party.

The Sun’s senior management was unaware of deputy editor James Slack’s participation in the Downing Street party.

James Slack was said to be working from the newspaper’s London office on Friday after apologizing for the ‘anger and hurt’ caused by the 16 April event.

According to my sources, senior editors at The Sun were unaware of James Slack’s involvement in the lockdown-breaking Downing Street parties until just before the news broke.

On the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, two allegedly boozy leaving parties were held at No 10, one of which was for Mr Slack, Boris Johnson’s former director of communications and now deputy editor of The Sun.

Mr Slack was said to be working from the newspaper's office in the News UK building at London Bridge on Friday, according to The Guardian.

Mr Slack’s No 10 leaving party was unknown to other members of The Sun’s management team until The Daily Telegraph contacted them on Thursday, revealing the latest allegations.

Victoria Newton, the editor-in-chief of The Sun, is said to have requested that the Downing Street story be covered on the newspaper’s website this morning.

“Mr Slack is now Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Sun,” says the last line of the story, which lacks a byline.

His future at the newspaper is thought to be in jeopardy, depending on the outcome of Sue Gray’s investigation into Downing Street lockdown-busting parties.

The Sun has been accused of being slow to cover the Downing Street party revelations in recent months, given that on the same day that most newspapers ran stories about leaked video footage of No 10 staff joking about a Christmas party in 2020, the newspaper ran a story about energy chiefs blaming Storm Arwen for power outages.

The newspaper claimed it took action against its own employees after a Christmas party was held at its headquarters in December 2020, in violation of Covid-19 restrictions in effect at the time in the capital.

“The matter was investigated as soon as it came to light and appropriate action was taken as a result,” the statement said after news of the party surfaced in the media.

