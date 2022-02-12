The Super Bowl in 2022 could be the hottest ever.

Super Bowl 2022 could be the hottest game ever.

It could be the hottest Super Bowl ever, with temperatures expected to reach 84 degrees in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In fact, on the day of Super Bowl LVI, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, which is unusual in February.

If the temperature reaches 84 degrees on Sunday, it will tie the previous record for hottest Super Bowl, which was set in 1973 in Los Angeles.

And it’d be on par with the hottest February on record.

According to AccuWeather, the 13th highest temperature in the area was 86°F, set in 1943.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the rising temperatures in California are due to a high-pressure dome that is sitting over the west.

The game begins at 3:30 p.m.

The sun pounded down on the translucent roof of the SoFi stadium, which was packed with fans, for hours on Sunday, according to Pacific Standard Time.

The heat advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.

(PST,) so the majority of the game will be played in hot weather.

The stadium is not air-conditioned, and the roof does not retract, but there is open space beneath the roof on three sides that allows a breeze to pass through.

According to Pfeifer Structures, which worked on the project, the roof is made up of 302 ETFE plastic panels and 46 mechanized vents that allow the heat generated by more than 70,000 spectators to dissipate.

Even if the temperature doesn’t reach the forecasted high of 84 degrees on Sunday, it could still be a record-breaking day if it reaches 81 degrees.

In San Diego, it was the second hottest Super Bowl in 2003.

In 2016, Pasadena hosted the third hottest championship (76 degrees).

