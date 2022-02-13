The ‘Superb Owl’ takes flight: Bird photos abound on social media ahead of the 56th Super Bowl in California.

On Sunday, as Super Bowl fans prepared to root for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, one feathery animal took center stage on social media.

Those looking for information on the biggest day in American football but who made an unfortunate typo while searching on Twitter were greeted with a slew of owl images and Gifs.

The annual internet trend, dubbed “Superb Owl Sunday,” encourages people to post owl memes to disrupt football discussions.

We’ve got the fantastic owls you’ve been looking for.

(hashtag)ExcellentOwl

Thanks to (hashtag)PhotoArkpic.twitter.comIoeRfQ6v2G from Nat Geo Explorer @joelsartore.

The event has been used by social media teams at zoos and wildlife parks across the US to highlight owls and raise conservation awareness.

The British Museum weighed in with a photo of a 5,000-year-old “Superb Owl” jade pendant from its collection.

It was made in Liaoning Province in north eastern China, with a wingspan of just over 5cm, according to the report.

Because everyone is talking about the (hashtag)Superbowl today, here’s a fantastic owl from the collection!

This jade pendant dates back over 5,000 years and was made in the Liaoning province of north-eastern China.

It has a wingspan of a little more than 5cm.

This year, Google has joined in the fun, with an avatar of an owl holding a football and wearing a “13” jersey and a foam finger appearing when you search “Superb Owl.”

The first “Superb Owl Sunday” on social media is believed to have occurred in 2008, and it has since spawned a Reddit community dedicated to owl-related posts.

(Photo courtesy of Jen Radwan) pic.twitter.com5AakFHxLUo This is one (hashtag)SuperbOwl.

In an episode of The Colbert Report in 2014, Stephen Colbert, a comedian and late-night talk show host from the United States, used the phrase “Superb Owl” to get around the National Football League’s (NFL) copyright on the term “Super Bowl.”

The 56th Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

From 11.30 p.m., BBC One will broadcast live coverage of the NFL season’s last game.

