The Supreme Court has signaled that it will approve new abortion restrictions and may even overturn Roe v. Wade.

Associated Press writers MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled on Wednesday that it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and may go even further to overturn the country’s nearly 50-year-old right to abortion.

The outcome of Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, will most likely not be known until next June.

However, after nearly two hours of deliberation, all six conservative justices, including three Trump appointees, indicated that the Mississippi law would be upheld.

At the very least, such a ruling would jeopardize Roe v. Wade, which allows states to regulate but not prohibit abortion up to the point of viability, which is around 24 weeks.

There was also widespread support among conservative justices for overturning Roe and Casey entirely.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, posed a series of questions about whether the court should stay out of the abortion debate and leave the decision to the states.

“Why should the court be the arbiter?” wondered Kavanaugh.

“In Mississippi, New York, Alabama, and California, there will be different access.”

If Roe and Casey are overturned, abortion would become illegal or severely restricted in roughly half of the states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization.

Depending on the Supreme Court’s next decision, many Republican-led states’ legislatures are poised to act.

The three liberal justices on the court said that overturning Roe and Casey would jeopardize the court’s legitimacy.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”

Abortion is “part of the fabric of women’s place in this country,” according to Justice Elena Kagan.

Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be the most interested among the conservatives in a less broad ruling that would uphold the Mississippi law without explicitly overruling Roe and Casey.

“That may be what they want, but the issue at hand today is 15 weeks,”…

