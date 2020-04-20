The Supreme Court holds Health to account for how it protects medical professionals

The Supreme Court has agreed this Monday to require the Ministry of Health to adopt “all the measures at its disposal so that the best distribution of the means of protection of health professionals can take place effectively” and to account for them every fifteen days before the Administrative Litigation Chamber.

In a car of which the magistrate Pablo Lucas Murillo de la Cueva has been a rapporteur, the Fourth Section denies the precautionary measure that the State Confederation of Medical Unions had requested to urge the Ministry of Health to provide urgently to all centers health of a series of protective measures against Covid 19.

However, the court adopts a precautionary measure of its own, which involves requiring Health to adopt “all the measures at its disposal to achieve the best distribution of the means of protection for health personnel” and to report to the Chamber on the initiatives that It has put in place the means that it has provided to health professionals and how they have been distributed among the autonomous communities.

For the Chamber, this is not the right moment to rule on the merits of the matter, which is the Administration’s alleged inactivity in terms of the protection of health personnel and which will have to be seen in the future in a judgment.

Nevertheless, it considers that there is an essential and common public interest in preserving the fundamental right to physical integrity and health of health professionals as well as of the people they assist, and based on this, adopts these two precautionary measures that impose the obligation to inform the department headed by Salvador Illa. .