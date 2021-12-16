The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Republican Party’s subpoena for an election ‘investigation.’

The GOP’s subpoena for an election ‘investigation’ will be heard in court.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —

(AP) — A Pennsylvania court will hear arguments on Wednesday over Democrats’ attempts to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans are calling a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory.

The Commonwealth Court has set aside 75 minutes for the case’s arguments.

According to constitutional law scholars, the case will raise difficult questions about the separation of powers and voter privacy.

Challengers have attempted to block the subpoena issued by a Republican-controlled state Senate committee, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is also a Democrat.

They claim it is an abuse of legislative power that serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump’s efforts to sabotage trust in the 2020 presidential election results.

The subpoena, which was issued to state election officials in September, requests detailed election records, some of which are already public, some private voter information, and some information that is protected from public disclosure under federal law, according to Shapiro’s office.

In the battleground states where Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, such as Pennsylvania, Trump and his allies have applied constant pressure to investigate ballots, voting machines, and voter rolls for evidence to back up their bogus claims of election fraud.