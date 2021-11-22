The surgeon who performed their C-sections may have infected the new mothers who died of herpes.

New mothers who died of herpes could have been infected by the C-section surgeon.

The families were told there were no links between the deaths, but they are now demanding inquests.

A new investigation has discovered that the same surgeon who performed the Caesareans could have infected two mothers who died of herpes.

The BBC investigation found that the same doctor performed C-section operations on both women in 2018. The families of Samantha Mulcahy, 32, and Kimberley Sampson, 29, were told there were no links between their deaths, but they are demanding inquests.

According to official figures, there were only 191 maternal deaths in the UK between 2017 and 2019, out of more than 2.1 million births.

According to the East Kent Hospitals Trust, the source of the infection was unknown, and the surgeon had no prior exposure to the virus.

In 2018, both women died of a herpes simplex virus infection caused by HSV-1, one of two strains.

HSV-1 is known to cause sores around the mouth or genitals, and it is extremely rare for healthy people to die from it.

HSV-1 is primarily transmitted from person to person through oral-to-oral contact with the virus in sores, saliva, and surfaces in or around the mouth.

It can also cause genital herpes when it is transmitted from the mouth to the genital area.

When there are no symptoms and the oral or skin surfaces appear normal, HSV-1 can be transmitted; however, there is a higher risk of transmission when there are active sores.

HSV-1 infection can be passed from a mother with genital HSV-1 infection to her baby during delivery in rare cases.

Ms Sampson, a 29-year-old barber, was the mother of a three-year-old daughter and lived in the Kent town of Whitstable.

On the 3rd of May 2018, she went to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital’s labour ward in Margate, where doctors decided to perform a Caesarean section for her second child.

Her son was born, but Ms. Sampson required a blood transfusion as a result of the procedure’s injuries.

She was still in a lot of pain two days after her birth and could barely walk, but she requested to be discharged from the hospital.

She was in excruciating pain for days afterward.

