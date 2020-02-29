The suspect of several murders in the Detroit region has died

DETROIT (AP) – A police informant who has been charged with two murders in the Detroit region and named a suspect in at least four other cases – all six after his release from detention in October – has died, the police said Saturday with.

Kenyel Brown died on Friday, said Detroit police spokesman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, who added that she could not provide any further details.

40-year-old Brown was hospitalized in critical condition after authorities claimed he shot himself in the head on Monday with the police in Oak Park north of Detroit.

He was indicted on February 4 for fatally shooting two people and wounding a third two days earlier in River Rouge, southwest of Detroit. He was also suspected of murder on January 8 in River Rouge, murder on February 18 in Highland Park and separate murders on February 21 and 22 in Detroit, and two carjackings in Detroit on February 21.

Despite numerous arrests and probation violations in recent years, Brown “was released at the behest of a law enforcement agency,” said David Ashenfelter, a spokesman for the US District Court in Detroit, told The Detroit News agency this week that the agency has not been named ,

This revelation raised questions about whether Brown should be in custody during the January and February murders.

U.S. lawyer Matthew Schneider said Thursday that his office had found no evidence that a federal agency had asked a judge to release Brown months before his indictment of the two Detroit region murders, and named a suspect in at least four other cases have. Schneider said his office was working on getting to the bottom of it.

Federal judge Bernard Friedman told Brown during a parole hearing on October 29 that he would give Brown a break, but Brown “had to stop,” the Detroit News said, citing a hearing of the hearing. Brown was released that day.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Wednesday that Brown shouldn’t have been on the street when the victims were killed. He told reporters that until October 29, Brown had been an informant to the United States authorities on alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives. The same day, however, he was signed on as a paid whistleblower for a Detroit Police-Federal Drug Enforcement Agency task force. He said the task force did not know that Brown had had numerous probation violations while released under federal supervision.

Brown was deactivated as an informant on February 3 when the Detroit police learned he was a suspect in the Rouge murders, Craig said.

Brown was released on parole in 2010 after being in the state prison for escaping the police and as a habitual offender. According to The Detroit News, which cited court records, he made pleading agreements in about half a dozen cases from 1997 to 2000.

In 2015, Brown was convicted of a federal weapon charge.

Brown served more time in prison, but was released under supervision until 2017. Court records show that he violated parole several times during his release. He was arrested at least twice in the past year.