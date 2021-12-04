The Suzuki S-Cross Ultra is a £31k motorcycle that is comfortable, convenient, and a lifesaver in the snow.

THESE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN LAST FRIDAY, BECAUSE THE DAY WAS PERFECT AND THE CAR WAS BRAND NEW.

But what they should really be showing is the apocalyptic snowstorm that hit the Peak District 24 hours later.

Because that’s where this car’s true brilliance lies.

I lost count of the stranded cars, Porsches, Transits, and lorries we passed on the A515 between Buxton and Ashbourne in this unassuming Suzuki S-Cross.

Suzuki’s brilliant ‘Allgrip’ select 4WD system with Snow mode just danced its way to my old girl’s front door.

Simply put, Snow mode anticipates slippage based on steering and accelerator inputs, rather than reacting after a loss of grip, to provide grip.

It was a life-saver for me.

There’s also a Lock mode in case you get stuck in the snow, sand, or mud.

The slipping wheel is braked in lock mode, and torque is transferred to the gripping wheels.

We didn’t need it, so we didn’t use it.

Auto mode prioritizes fuel economy by operating in two-wheel drive under normal circumstances.

When it detects wheel spin, it shifts to 4WD.

Then there’s Sport mode, which is available for.

,.

If I’m being honest, there was no reason at all.

You will never mistakenly believe you are driving a Ferrari while guiding this vehicle down a winding road.

You’re driving a Suzuki, yet another brilliantly executed Suzuki that provides a great deal of comfort and convenience for a low price.

Adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera, heated seats, and dual-zone air conditioning are all included in the starting price of £25,000.

Even the popular Vitara lacks the latter two.

The top-of-the-line Ultra trim adds four-wheel drive, a larger 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and a massive panoramic glass roof that slides open to 56cm.

If you can afford it, go for the Ultra.

Final thoughts.

All versions share the same chunky styling and technical lights as the Across, as well as the same 1.4 liter petrolelectric combination.

The mild hybrid system with 48 volts reduces CO2 emissions and adds a smidgeon of torque when driving.

Suzuki will release a full hybrid model with increased EV capability around this time next year.

It has also stated that its first all-electric vehicles will be available by 2025.

There is no need to hurry.

Because, for the time being, S-Cross will suffice for a large number of people, particularly those who live in the greener parts of the United Kingdom.

It isn’t flashy or cool in any way.

You will not become sexier or more interesting as a result of this.

However, it is the wise option.

Because you’re less likely to return home the next time there’s a weather bomb…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.