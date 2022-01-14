The Swedish prime minister is infected with COVID-19.

The Swedish prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19.

Magdalena Andersson is in good health and will work from home, according to her press secretary.

The premier “tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test… is following the current recommendations and will carry out her work from home,” according to a spokesperson for Sweden’s TT news agency.

Andersson will have a follow-up PCR test even though he is currently feeling fine.

In November 2021, she became the Nordic country’s first female prime minister.

Following a debate of party leaders in parliament earlier this week, both Annie Loof of the Center Party and Per Bolund of the Green Party tested positive.

Over 1.534 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 15,440 deaths as a result.

Over 72% of the estimated 11 million people have received all of their vaccinations.