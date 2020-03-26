The Tales From the Loop Trailer Has All the Sci-Fi and Whimsy You Could Want

Tales From the Loop has assumed its final form and bloody hell does it look amazing.

Based on the art of Simon Stålenhag, which was then turned into a book followed by an RPG game, Tales From the Loop is coming to Amazon on April 3rd. It’s the first show to be based on digital art, and is led by creator Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) and executive producers Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go), Matt Reeves (The Batman), and Stålenhag himself. The most recognisable stars are Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Paul Schneider (Parks and Rec), and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as characters who’ll tell the story of a town that’s on top of “The Loop”, a machine that’s built to make the impossible possible.

Here’s the first trailer.

Since the beauty of Stålenhag’s art and the subsequent game were that you could put your own spin on his magical world, we wonder if having stories told to us will undercut some of the infinite possibilities that arise when you see something like an image of a robot in a field. And yet, if done well, Tales From the Loop could be so much more. It could scare, inspire, excite and everything inbetween.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out how it’s all going to work. The show debuts on April 3rd.

Featured image: Simon Stålenhag (Amazon)