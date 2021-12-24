The Taliban has dismissed 1,895 members due to their abusive behavior.

Over abusive practices, the Taliban dismisses 1,895 members.

According to a spokesman for the interim government, some offenders have been arrested and others are being interrogated.

KABUL, Afghanistan

According to the interim government’s spokesman, hundreds of Taliban members in Afghanistan have been relieved of their duties due to abusive practices.

According to Inamullah Samangani’s social media account, 1,895 Taliban members have been suspended so far, including administrators in some provinces he did not name.

Some of the suspended Taliban members were detained, while others were questioned, according to Samangani.

On September 1, an interim Taliban government was established.

On July 7, the Taliban announced the formation of a commission to “clean up the ranks” and the start of its operations.

The commission’s mission was to sanction those who misused the Taliban’s name by expelling them from the group.

On November 1, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement.

4 issuing a warning to commanders about the threat of infiltration.

* Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.