The Taliban’s decision to release water has been welcomed by Iran.

The Taliban’s decision to release water is welcomed by Iran.

Taliban open the gates of the Kamal Khan Dam on the Hirmand River.

TEHRAN (Iran) –

Officials in Iran have welcomed the Taliban’s decision to open the gates of the Kamal Khan Dam on the Hirmand River, allowing water to flow into the drought-stricken Hamoun Lake in southeast Iran.

Videos of the dam’s valves opening and water gushing into the Hamoun wetlands in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province have been widely circulated since Tuesday, cheering Iranians and officials.

Hassan Mortazavi, Iran’s deputy ambassador in Kabul, confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying the water was released after extensive talks between the two sides earlier this month.

On January 10, a high-ranking Taliban delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the group’s top diplomat, visited Iran and held wide-ranging talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials.

The two neighboring countries’ long-running water dispute was a major topic of conversation.

Hassan Kazemi Qommi, the Iranian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, praised Taliban authorities for “fulfilling their promise” of releasing the blocked water in a statement released on Wednesday.

In recent months, Qommi has met with Taliban officials in both Kabul and Tehran in an attempt to resolve a long-standing dispute over the sharing of shared water resources.

Modares Khiabani, the governor of Sistan-Baluchistan, said on Tuesday that two gates of the Kamal Khan Dam were opened, and that the water will enter Iran in 72 hours.

Muttaqi emphasized the Taliban government’s “respect for international treaties, including the 1973 Afghan-Iranian Helmand River Treaty” during his recent visit to Tehran.

It’s still unclear whether the water from the Kamal Khan Dam was released under the same agreement or under a new one.

Iran has long accused Afghanistan of damming the Hirmand River, also known in Afghanistan as the Helmand River.

According to officials, the Hamoun wetlands used to receive nine billion cubic meters of water per year before the Kamal Khan Dam was built, but that number has now dropped to less than 800 million cubic meters per year.

Hamoun is Iran’s largest freshwater lake, vital to the region’s biodiversity and people’s livelihoods in Sistan-Baluchestan, one of the country’s poorest provinces.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.