The tattoos of a fugitive’sex offender’ who pretended to die before being apprehended in hospital ‘gave him away.’

The tattoos of a fugitive accused sex offender who faked his own death eventually gave him away, a court heard.

Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, an American who has gone by 16 different names, including Nicholas Rossi, appeared in court yesterday.

He was arrested for the first time in December at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

After fleeing to avoid charges of identity theft and fraud, as well as a 2008 sexual assault charge in Utah, he is now facing extradition to the United States.

According to the New York Times, it was his tattoos that gave him away, as police and hospital staff were able to recognize him thanks to photos police had.

“They have noted tattoos — and scarring on his other arm, which is believed to have resulted from the attempted removal of tattoos,” Jennifer Johnston, for the prosecution, said.

Prosecutors claim that Alahverdian was released the next day and returned to his home in Glasgow.

Following his arrest in Glasgow on Thursday, he was refused bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The office of Utah County Attorney David Leavitt confirmed Alahverdian’s arrest in relation to a 2008 rape in Utah.

According to Leavitt’s office, Alahverdian sexually assaulted a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, while using the alias Nicholas Rossi.

Other complaints alleging abuse and threatening behavior against women were discovered during the investigation, according to the office.

Alahverdian is also wanted in Rhode Island for failing to register as a sex offender, according to state officials.

He is accused of fraud in Ohio, according to the FBI, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

Alahverdian has been a vocal critic of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families in recent years, testifying before state lawmakers about being sexually abused and tortured while in foster care.

Then, in 2020, he revealed to local media that he was suffering from late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and only had a few weeks to live.

According to an online obituary, he died on Feb.

29th of 2020.

Last year, however, state police in Rhode Island, Alahverdian’s former lawyer, and his former foster family publicly questioned whether he had died.

Anna, one of his Glasgow neighbors, said she was always suspicious that something was wrong.

“Arthur dressed in three-piece suits with little silk pocket squares and a broad-brimmed hat,” she told the New York Times.

“He looked and sounded like a posh Englishman caricature.”

“He was friendly and polite, but there was something creepy about him.”

The 34-year-old will appear in court again in February.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10, with a full hearing scheduled for February….

