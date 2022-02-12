The TedTalk boyfriend, parents, and those who inspired Anna Delvey and Alexis Floyd are among the cast members of Inside Inventing Anna.

From Anna Delvey’s boyfriend and family to her closest friends, CAST members detailed the real-life people portrayed in Inventing Anna.

The Inventing Anna miniseries follows Anna Sorokin, a convicted con artist who defrauded Manhattan’s elite as well as banks, hotels, and friends.

She went by the name Anna Delvey and pretended to be a German heiress and socialite in order to raise money for The Anna Delvey Foundation.

The actors who play Sorokin and other characters in the Netflix miniseries spoke out about the real-life people they were portraying.

On February 11, 2022, Netflix released Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner as Anna.

While preparing for the role, Garner met the real Anna to get a sense of her “energy and spirit,” according to Newsweek.

“How bubbly and likable she was was the thing that surprised me the most, but at the same time made the most sense,” Garner said.

“I was taken aback because meeting someone like Anna is very intimidating, but at the same time, I’m thinking, ‘of course, she’s likeable, that’s why she was able to do what she did.’

“She was able to have all of those people invest in her and believe in her, and she was able to accomplish what she did, bad or good, because she was extremely intelligent.”

According to Insider, Sorokin was paid (dollar)320,000 by Netflix to turn her tumultuous life into a TV show.

Garner went on to say that in the series, she wanted to capture Anna’s bubbly personality.

In the series, Veep’s Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a character based on Jessica Pressler, author of a 2018 New York Magazine article about Anna Delvey.

According to Newsweek, Chlumsky collaborated with Pressler, who assisted in the production of the film, and studied her written work closely.

“My character is a fictionalized version of that role, so I didn’t have to match her exactly,” Chlumsky explained.

“With her notes, I worked very closely.

I just drank them up as I poured through them.

My vitamins, they were called.

“I read all of her articles because I felt like I was playing someone who expresses herself so well and so clearly in her own voice that the written word was providing me with the most necessary anchor.”

So that’s how I got in.”

Anna befriends a New York City hotel concierge played by Alexis Floyd of The Bold Type while staying at the 11 Howard Hotel.

[…]

