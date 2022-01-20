The teen charged in the Michigan school shooting did not bring a bird head or bullets to school, according to the district.

Ethan Crumbley had ammunition on display the day before the Nov.

In a statement, the superintendent of the Oxford School District refuted multiple allegations made in a lawsuit filed against the district.

In a statement posted Tuesday on the school website, Superintendent Tim Throne slammed the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of a student injured in the shooting by attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

“The school district will respond fully to Mr. Smith’s false allegations and reckless statements.

“Fieger,” Throne wrote to members of the community.

“As the criminal prosecution moves forward and the school district responds to Mr. Smith’s inaccurate filing, your many questions will be answered quickly.”

“Fieger,” he said.

The statement, specifically, criticizes recent allegations made in an updated complaint filed by Fieger’s firm in the case.

According to the complaint, Crumbley, who is accused of killing four classmates by shooting them, brought bullets to class the day before the shooting and displayed them.

“No record or report of live ammunition being reported at any school,” Throne wrote, “and we have strict protocols and procedures in place when it comes to weapons on school grounds.”

Crumbley allegedly brought a bird’s head to school in a mason jar filled with yellow liquid, according to Fieger’s lawsuit.

Crumbley was identified as the student responsible for the head, according to an attorney in his office.

While the “head of a bird was found in a jar in a student restroom” at the high school, according to Throne, school personnel and law enforcement officials investigated the incident but were unable to determine who was responsible.

In November, a

The perpetrator of the bird attack, according to a 17 anonymous tip, was a former Oxford student, not Crumbley.

“They couldn’t figure out when or how the jar got there.”

“The strange act was not accompanied by any threat or other content,” Throne wrote.

“Now I am Death, the destroyer of worlds,” Crumbley allegedly wrote on Twitter, according to the suit.

Oxford, I’ll be seeing you tomorrow.”

Oxford was unaware of Crumbley’s social media presence or any rumored threatening posts, according to Throne.

Fieger’s office has been contacted via email…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.