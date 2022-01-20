‘The teen killer stripped and manipulated the body of a six-year-old to create an image of death,’ according to Rikki Neave.

‘A teen killer stripped and manipulated the body of a six-year-old to create an image of death,’ according to Rikki Neave.

A TEN-year-old boy was murdered and stripped naked before his body was manipulated to create the “desired image of it in death,” according to a court hearing today.

In 1994, James Watson, then 13 years old, is accused of strangling Rikki Neave just five minutes from his home in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

It was then claimed that he “deliberately posed” the naked teen into a “star shape with outstretched arms and his legs placed wide apart.”

Watson, now 40, allegedly made no attempt to hide the body and remained with it for an hour, according to the jury.

Today, at the Old Bailey, where Watson is on trial for murder, harrowing images of the scene were shown.

“No attempt was made to conceal the body, quite the opposite,” said prosecutor John Price QC.

“Despite being posed on its back, mud stains could be seen on his face, front of the trunk, outside of the knees, and soles of the feet.”

“The distribution of mud staining suggests that the killer moved the body around after stripping it of its clothing until he achieved the pose he desired, which would be visible when it was discovered by others.”

“There is evidence to be considered later that suggests Rikki’s killer may have stayed in that wood with the child’s dead body for up to an hour after the killing,” says the report.

“Certainly…he’ll have spent a lot of energy and time removing all of the clothes and then manipulating the body to create the desired image of it in death.”

Rikki’s missing school uniform was later discovered 150 yards away in a wheelie bin, according to the court.

His shoes’ laces were still tied, his shirt’s three buttons were missing, and his jacket contained his underwear, socks, and some toys, according to reports.

Jurors also learned that he had patterned marks on the front of his neck, which could have been caused by the zip on his coat, indicating that he was likely attacked from behind.

The cause of death was determined to be “ligature strangulation” by a post-mortem examination.

Rikki’s death would have occurred in “no less than 30 seconds” after the pressure was applied, according to the court.

“That is quite a long time in context,” Mr Price said.

Watson was seen with the child on the day he vanished and was questioned by police, jurors were told.

However, he allegedly told “many lies,” claiming he didn’t know Rikki and denying any “physical contact.”

It was only…, the court was told.

